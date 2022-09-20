Veterans Feeding Veterans

Tom “Sparky” Saunders with Feed the Vets and CVMA7-8, from Romance; and Deyonka Hickey, Founder & CEO of Feed the Vets; Bill “Oscar” Blecher, Commander CVMA 7-8 Tumbling Shoals, and other veterans and supporters at a donation event in Cabot. In August, Feed the Vets of Cabot served 99 veterans, compared to 70 in 2021. This is the third CVMA 7-8 donation totaling $3,000.