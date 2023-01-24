Veterans Helping Veterans

When the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 members were delivering Christmas meals last month, they discovered a veteran who needed more help. The disabled Navy veteran lives in a camper and his only transportation was an old golf cart. The cart had some problems which the CVMA was able to remedy. Steve “TAZMAN” Pilkington, Commander of CVMA 7-8, Mike Maxey, Heber Springs Navy veteran and Tony “SPOOK” Pini, of Cabot, Road Captain.