In roughly two weeks Heber Springs voters will be asked to cast their ballots in a special election on Tuesday, March 9.
A Moving Heber Forward page appeared on Facebook last week to encourage voters to vote yes on the refinancing bond and the nine bond initiatives on the ballot, along with comments from the opposition.
Item 1 on the special election ballot will be a refinancing bond.
The total bond amount is not to exceed $19,890,000. Part of that includes the retirement of the $7,960,000 existing bond. The difference between the two totals is the projected cost of the projects and any additional bond issuing fees and insurance. Our cellphone calculator says that’s $11,930,000, generated for infrastructure repair and improvements.
Item 1 must pass in order to fund any of the nine bond initiatives.
Here’s a description of the nine bond initiatives from the Move Heber Forward webpage:
An improvement bond to construct and expand a multi-use trail system, splash pad, and to replace the essential aquatic filtering system at the indoor pool. Sandy Beach plans will include new restrooms, an open-air pavilion, four lit regulation sand volleyball courts, and an area for concessions. Estimated costs: $1.6 million for trails; $750,000 for aquatics; $400,000 for Sandy Beach volleyball courts and a pavilion; $250,000 in improvements to Spring Park; $600,000 for a splash pad, and $200,000 for the Young Men’s Business Club.
An improvement bond for construction and materials needed to increase drainage capacity to alleviate the continual burden of downtown homes and businesses of flood water and flood cleanup. Drainage needs to be permanently improved and solved to increase overall downtown appeal, while contributing to the revitalization plan for a thriving downtown economy. Estimated costs: 3rd Street $1,320,000; 5th Street $870,000; 25B and Mohawk $350,000; and 25B and Trailwood, $500,000.
A bond to fund improvements to existing streets and any lighting, utility adjustments, curb, gutter, and drainage improvements related thereto and equipment for street purposes. Estimated cost: $860,000, about $600,000 will be street repair such as resurfacing streets, curbs, gutters, and the rest will be equipment.
A bond to fund an aging fleet of patrol cars that are either approaching or beyond their useful life of active duty. Funds will purchase equipment inside patrol cars to allow for technological upgrades of onboard computers for quicker information exchange between local and federal law enforcement agencies while conducting on-site investigations. Estimated cost: 12 vehicles with mobile office equipment $435,000
A bond for the purpose of completing streetscape beautification improvements to the downtown area, including any street, curb, gutter, and drainage improvements, lighting, utility pole replacements, sidewalks, landscaping, traffic signals, and decorative signage that adds to the overall aesthetics of our historic downtown. Estimated cost: rockwork on wall, planters, railing, and lighting $375,000.
A bond to fund improvements to existing sidewalks or any utility adjustments to allow for safe ADA-compliant passage for pedestrians along Main Street. Improvement bond will also provide a safe school route sidewalk along Wedding Ford Road. Estimated cost: From Wedding Ford to Front $325,000, and includes sidewalk repairs inside the city.
A bond to cover the costs of renovations and improvements to the terminal building at the Municipal Airport and any furnishings or equipment. Estimated cost: $170,000.
A bond fund the purchase of a new fire engine that will replace a 1980’s model engine allowing for quicker and dependable responses to structure fires, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, and other emergencies. New fire apparatus will also have the ability to carry more water, equipment, and personnel, thus enhancing the effectiveness of protecting homes and businesses from fire. Estimated cost: $485,000 for a new fire engine.
A bond to fund the retrofitting of a donated building to relocate the city administration office and fire department headquarters. This bond will establish a healthy and safe living space for both full-time, part-time, and volunteer firefighters while affording them sanitary cooking, bathing, and sleeping conditions they currently do not have .Estimated cost: $1,655,000
First Arkansas Bank and Trust donated the old bank building at 806. W. Main St., to the city. The new facilities would allow the department hire and house women firefighters and first responders. The police department would stay in the current municipal building.
The duration of the bond is a 30-year maturity, but projected, 23-year payoff at current sales tax income levels. Item 1 must pass in order to fund any of the nine initiatives.
If the refinancing of the bond passes, citizens could see projects start within 90 days, when the weather moderates for construction. If voters decide not to refund and refinance the existing bond issue, then nothing happens. The 5/8ths bonds will expire in a few years.
The council decided to go forward with the election during a Dec. 11 meeting.
Earlier this month voters in Searcy voted down making a 1-percent sales and use tax permanent and a $14.195 million bond issue for changes at the Searcy Sports Complex that would have included four turf youth baseball fields and four turf youth softball fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.