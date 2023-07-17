An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued July 12, for Donnell Meadows, 56, for two counts of battery, a class C felony; leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a class B felony; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; failure to report an accident, an unclassified misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only, a class A misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, on July 3, around 10:35 p.m. Cleburne County Sheriff Department deputies were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on Lakeland Drive and Fox Chase Road in Heber Springs. Witnesses reported a small black pickup truck with a brush guard, possible a Nissan Titan, had become stuck in a ditch, then drove through a someone’s open-ended garage, striking a barbecue grill, and empty dog kennel, through a small field, back into the same ditch, and collided with a golf-cart with four passengers, including two juveniles. The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as Meadows, did not stop during the collision and continued on out of the area, leaving the brush guard behind in a ditch. A plate number was given to law enforcement by witnesses, but did not return to a vehicle matching that description. One of the juveniles was flown by helicopter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and the adult passenger was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Heber Springs. Both were released with non-life threatening injuries. At 8 a.m. on July 4, a homeowner found the small black truck abandoned in the backyard of a residence on Stoney Ridge Road in Eden Isle.
Bond set at $10,000.
Other warrants:
An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued July 12, for Patrick D. Andrews, 32, for possession of a controlled substance, meth, more than two grams, a class C felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class Y felony; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, less than four ounces, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $30,000.
An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued June 22, for David V. Wood, 46, for theft of property, a class A misdemeanor; and forgery, a class C felony for stealing mail out of residential mailboxes on Rainbow Road. Bond set at $15,000.
An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued June 20, for Paul Bateman, 49, for possession of a controlled substance, meth, less than two grams, a class D felony. Bond set at $20,000.
An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued June 19, for Darrell J. Hill, 41, for possession of a controlled substance, meth, less than two grams, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, less than four grams, a class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $15,000.
An affidavit of arrest for probable cause was issued June 20, for Jeffery Burton, 42, for possession of a controlled substance, meth, more than two grams, a class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class D felony. Bond set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.