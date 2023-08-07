A warrant was filed Aug 4 for Alicia M. Miller, 32, of Greers Ferry, for terroristic threatening, a class B felony and fleeing, a class C misdemeanor. According to the affidavit for arrest, Miller was asked to leave a residence on Hazelwood Drive after a verbal altercation. According to the affidavit Miller began dragging items out of the house and lighting them on fire, including mattresses. It also stated “a dog was on one of the mattresses at this time and wouldn't move when Alicia yelled at it to move… at this time Alicia walked up to the dog and grabbed it by the neck and threw the dog against a tree.” Bond was set at $60,000.
A warrant was filed Aug. 4 for James R. Wilson, 33 of Conway, for residential burglary, a class B felony,; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, and violation of a no-contact order, a class A misdemeanor. According to the affidavit for arrest, Wilson was intoxicated outside a residence on Houston Road, after breaking into a home on Heber Springs Road North and slapping a woman. Wilson was continuously making racial slurs, yelling, and cursing. He was taken into custody without incident. During transport Wilson continued with vulgar racial slurs toward multiple different races. “James advised multiple times that he was a veteran, he was overseas killed multiple families and people.” Wilson also asked to be dropped off at his residence and “requested multiple times… to pull over and cut him loose” and “James advised he was an innocent man, and I was taking an innocent man to jail. James stated I needed to learn how the system works.” Bond was set at $50,000.
A warrant was filed July 18 for Monte Blake York, 44, of Heber Springs, for terroristic threatening, a class D felony. According to the affidavit for arrest, the charges stem from several messages sent to a woman threating to shoot up her home and workplace. Heber Springs Police Department took York into custody at the Budget Inn without incident. The affidavit stated York had “an extensive history of assaults and terroristic threatening charges from several different departments and states.” Bond was set at $70,000.
A warrant was filed July 18 for Mary E. Brand, 53, of Heber Springs, for terroristic threatening, a class D felony. According to the affidavit for arrest, two employees at Walmart claimed she made threatening statements like "when I come back, I will shoot everyone in my vicinity," and aWhen I die, I will take you with me," and "If this doesn't work right and dies before I get out of here, I hope you're prepared, I will be back for you." The Heber Springs Police Department contacted Brand and advised if she returned to the store she would be arrested. Bond was set at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.