Wednesday:
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night:
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday:
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night:
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Friday:
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night:
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday:
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday night:
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday:
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
The pattern will remain somewhat active during the upcoming week. There are chances for hit and miss thunderstorms each day for parts of the region. Any severe weather should be spotty, and any flash flooding will be localized.
Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.
