Week Five of the Regular Session

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&