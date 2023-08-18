White River Health (WRH) Family Care in Mountain View, previously Stone County Family Medicine Clinic, welcomes Robin Franke, APRN as a provider. Franke joins Michelle Bishop, MD and Ronald Simpson, MD. She will relocate and begin seeing patients on August 21st.
Franke has been with WRH since 2022. She received her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Central Arkansas. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University. She is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Franke states, “I am thankful to continue providing quality healthcare to the people of Mountain View and giving back to the community that I love.”
WRH Family Care is located at 105 Case Commons Drive in Mountain View. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7AM – 5PM. The clinic is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call (870) 269-4144.
