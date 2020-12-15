A 24-year-old woman is accused of breaking into a Heber Springs residence and making off with the homeowner’s vehicle.
Brittney L. Lindhurst of Heber Springs was formally charged Dec. 9 in Cleburne County Circuit Court with residential burglary, a Class B felony, as well as theft of property of an item worth more than $25,000, a Class B felony, in connection to an incident that reportedly happened on Nov. 12.
Lindhurst is accused of stealing a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck from a residence near the Quality Inn on the day in question. According to a felony probable cause affidavit, the truck was valued at $55,426.
The homeowner called police around 8:25 p.m. Nov. 12 after noticing his vehicle was missing, according to a Heber Springs Police Department report.
The man was able to track his vehicle two hours after it was reported stolen using a Guardian tracking system. According to court documents, the vehicle was abandoned “near the school” in Pangburn. The vehicle owner also obtained security footage that revealed a woman wearing a red, plaid shirt as the suspect.
Lindhurst’s husband was also searching for her on the day in question. According to a report, the woman’s husband said he believed Lindhurst may have taken the vehicle but that he was unsure of where she was headed.
After reviewing the security footage the vehicle’s owner obtained that showed a woman “with her shirt unbuttoned” walking up from the neighbor’s property onto the victim’s property.
After walking up the victim’s driveway the woman “goes into the garage and a short time later backs out, turning around oddly and leaving the property. The female can be seen wearing the same clothing that Mrs. Lindhurst had been wearing the night the truck was stolen.”
Officers who responded to the Quality Inn regarding an incident involving Lindhurst recognized her in the security footage as well, the report states.
Online records show that a local judge has since imposed a $15,000 bond against Lindhurst.
Needle found in lunch box tests positive for meth
A Heber Springs resident was arrested in mid-November after police reportedly found a needle with methamphetamine residue in it hidden in his vehicle.
Robert D. McCoy, 46, was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the Nov. 14 incident.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, deputy Cody Maher pulled over McCoy on Nov. 14 on a driving left of center violation. Soon after pulling over the Heber Springs resident, the deputy found out McCoy had “a long drug history” and that he was a parolee with an active search waiver filed against him.
When asked if authorities could search his vehicle, the report states McCoy gave police the OK to search the Dodge pickup truck.
During the search, authorities reportedly found a lunch box with a needle inside it under the driver’s seat.
