Compiled from Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and Heber Springs Police Department reports
A Heber Springs woman is charged in a felony battery case after allegedly hitting her husband multiple times with a hammer.
Michelle Lee Harbour, 47, was charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, following the Dec. 8 incident.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Harbour, the woman hit her husband with a hammer after taking the license plate off his vehicle.
The woman’s husband said she took the license plate off his vehicle “because she wanted him to be pulled over because he does not have a driver’s license.” After his wife took the license plate off his vehicle, the man said he also took the license plate off her vehicle.
According to the husband’s statement, “there has been some contention between Michelle and himself due to recent allegations” involving a teenage family member.
After the husband took the license plate off his wife’s vehicle, he said she proceeded to hit him with a “claw hammer with a wooden handle.” The man walked from the couple’s home to the Smoke House following the attack, where he called police.
Authorities said the man had lacerations on his left wrist, right forearm and the right side of his neck. The husband also suffered a contusion on the left side of his head.
Online records show that a $2,000 bond was issued against Harbour following the incident.
Search leads to drug arrest
A Cleburne County resident was arrested in mid-November after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in his bedroom.
William Seth Cotton, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, after authorities conducted a search warrant at his Wolf Bayou Cutoff residence in Concord on Nov. 15.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Cotton, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission requested the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office assist it in conducting a search warrant on the 24-year-old Concord man after noticing he had been hunting with a rifle. Cotton is prohibited from having or carrying firearms because he is a convicted felon, the report states.
When authorities arrived on scene, Cotton reportedly fled “into the nearby woods.”
An AGFC officer soon caught up to and detained Cotton while a sheriff’s deputy proceeded to search the 24-year-old’s bedroom.
“During the search of the residence, officers were advised that the room that is locked is Cotton’s room and that he is the only one that has a key,” deputy Devin Taylor’s report reads in part. “During the search of that room, prescription pill bottles were found that were prescribed to William Cotton. Also inside the bedroom was a Marlin .22 rifle that was inside of a camo Allen gun case.”
According to the report, police also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 0.61 grams of methamphetamine in Cotton’s bedroom.
Cotton was ultimately arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Online records show that Cotton posted a $10,000 bond on Nov. 18.
