Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.