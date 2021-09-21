Sheldon Woodson, a 43-year resident and well-known businessman, has announced that he is a candidate for mayor of Heber Springs. Woodson has owned three local businesses over the past 40 years. He served one term on the Heber Springs City Council and has served the community as a reserve deputy for twenty years. He is married to Donna, has three grown children, five grandchildren, and is a member of Heber Springs Baptist Church.
“My decision to throw my hat in the ring for Heber Springs Mayor is based on one simple issue – money management. The city hasn’t done a good job in managing the taxpayer’s money. Just because it’s free, it doesn’t make it a good deal. Additionally, I have forty years’ experience in the construction industry. We have seven construction projects that must be completed in the next three years. Project management skills will be an asset to these projects,” said Woodson.
More information about the Woodson Campaign for Mayor can be found at the Woodson for Mayor Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/woodson-for-mayor.
