Life is a journey. Our years on earth are short and will be over so quickly as to seem like a vapor “that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away” (James 4:14). What then? We will leave the temporal for the eternal. There are two eternal abodes. One is home in Heaven with God and all that is good. The other is a place “prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matthew 25:41) and is totally dark and evil and torments forever. We must know the road to the eternal home of peace and rest.
God created man from the dust and breathed into him to make him a living soul. The first man sinned and gave all his descendants, you and me, his sin nature. This separated us from our heavenly Father and reconciliation has to be made. God has made a way to bring us back to Him and is giving knowledge of that way to all the world because He wants all men to be saved and have a good eternity. “There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5).
Our challenge is to deny our fleshly nature and keep an eternal perspective (2 Corinthians 4:18) as we travel life on earth. Our inward man is inclined toward God but our flesh wars against our moral sense given by God. “The carnal mind is enmity against God” (Romans 8:7). “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)?
Jesus is the answer to our dilemma. He came to earth in a human body to empathize with us and reconcile us to God. We can pay for our sins by eternal death in Hell only, but God loves His creation so much that He gave of Himself, His only begotten Son, to die for us and save us from Hell. “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6). God accepts Christ’s death for us because He was sinless. Not only did He die for us, but He imparts to us the power of His Spirit to win that ongoing war inside of us. “But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of God dwell in you. Now if any many have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of His” (Romans 8:9).
God sent the prophet Isaiah to King Hezekiah when he was sick and about to die to say, “Set thine house in order” (2 Kings 20:1). We need to prepare to die also. There’s a narrow way to God and the heavenly home. There’s a broad road to Satan’s abode of torment. Choose “The way of holiness” (Isaiah 35:8) if you want to see God (Hebrews 12:14) and live with Him forever.
Paul was on the wrong road and brutally persecuting Christians. Jesus stopped him and saved him. He began to preach salvation through Christ. He became victorious over evil and exemplifies the Christian life to us today. He told Timothy, one of his converts, “I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:6, 7). He was looking forward to receiving the crown of righteousness and eternal life. He would trade the cross of Christ for the crown that is waiting for him and for all the saved.
Choose the right road by faith in Christ, repentance, confession of Him, water baptism and becoming the temple of His Spirit. He “gave himself a ransom for all” (1 Timothy 2:6) and is coming back for believers soon. “And the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: and they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away” (Isaiah 35:10). That will be a wonderful finish!
