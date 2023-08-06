God meets with man. We are His creation, His offspring, and He has given us time and space on this globe to live and communicate with Him. “That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us” (Acts 17:27). Finding Him is finding life. Adam communed with God. He heard His voice and walked with Him in the cool of the day (Genesis 3:8). This holy communion was interrupted by Adam’s disobedience which bequeathed sin and death upon you and me, but God in His grace promised that He would send a Savior.
God chose Abraham to father a nation out of whom would come Jesus Christ our Savior. Jesus would give reconciliation between God and sinners who will accept salvation in Him. Abraham left his country and went Canaan to claim it as home for the nation that would spring from him. In time of drought the Hebrews went into Egypt to find food. They labored under cruel bondage there for 430 years.
They grew to a great nation and God raised up Moses to lead them out of Egypt and back to freedom in the land flowing with milk and honey. God gave His Law against sin through Moses and instructed him to build a tabernacle, a tent, which was moved as the nation travelled. This tabernacle was God’s meeting place with His people. There they heard His voice and sacrificed in worship and penitence.
Later, when the nation was settled, Solomon built the “wonderful great” (2 Chronicles 2:9) temple where God met man and the sacrifices which were types and shadows of a “better covenant” (Hebrews 7:22) were continued. The Old Testament patterns of the “new and living way” (Hebrews 10:20) were sprinkled with the blood of animal sacrifices in anticipation of the supreme Sacrifice, the Son of God. “Without shedding of blood is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22). Jesus shed His precious blood for us.
Christ escorted us into closer communion with the Father. He carried His blood into Heaven to advocate with God for us. When He died the heavy veil over the holiest place in the Temple split from top to bottom, showing us that we can now enter that Presence within. Now we “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
Jesus Christ is the end, the aim and fulfilling, of the Law and is now the High Priest, the Altar and the Sacrifice for the sins of all men. You can touch God. You can hear His voice. You can make your petitions known to Him and receive His blessings. The most important blessing you want is salvation from sin which gives eternal life. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11: 28). Believe in the Savior; repent of sin; confess Him before others; receive water baptism and become a temple for the Holy Ghost; and He removes the burden of sin and death. “Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water” (Hebrews 10:22).
The final meeting place of God and man will be in Heaven around His great, eternal throne. “And they shall see his face; and his name shall be in their foreheads” (Revelation 22:4). Until He receives us into eternal mansions in the land of no pain or sorrow, He provides us with temporal blessing and glorious fellowship in the Spirit, a foretaste of that life to come. “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you” (James 4:8). What wonderful assurance!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.