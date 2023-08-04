What a privilege – to walk on this earth with the God of Heaven! I am thinking today of a friend who was injured in a near fatal automobile accident some years ago. After coming out of a month-long coma, it was determined that, due to very severe brain damage as well as other physical injuries, my friend would never be able to walk again or be gainfully employed. God had other plans, however.
It took three years for him to learn to walk again and, according to his personal testimony, during this time he learned to walk with God in a way he had never done before. Today he is the cashier in a large department of a huge retail store and he gives God all the glory.
All of my adult life I have read and known that walking is great exercise for the human body and for that reason I practiced that in my earlier days. However, I experienced a fall and had a severe and unusual break of my left ankle. Consequently, I cannot run or climb stairs or ladders and a little walking goes a long way for me; but I praise the Lord that I am still able to walk and to stand in the pulpit to proclaim the Word of God. Ironically, those of us who seem to need to walk the most have disabilities that keep us from doing much of it.
When I read the Word of God, I find that the greatest privilege any born-again child of God can have is the experience of learning how to walk with God. The prophet Micah tells us these words, “He (God) hath shewed (showed) thee, O man (or every person), what is good, and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly (rightly), and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God,” (Micah 6:8). How profound!
The Bible is chocked full of encouragements, exhortations, instructions and even commandments that equip us to know how to do right. God’s mercy has been extended to us by not giving us the judgment we deserved and we are to extend mercy to those around us. Then, when we walk in humility with our God, we will have his mind and his heart to approach every aspect of our lives and interactions with others.
The truth is that learning how to walk with God is a long process of learning, leaning, trusting, following and yielding to God for the child of God for the entire journey of life. When we were young children, in a short period of time, we learned how to walk and then it was a “done deal,” but unfortunately the same is not true in the spiritual realm of the believer’s life.
In the book of Genesis we are told about a man named Enoch who took the challenge to walk with God in a wicked generation just before God destroyed the world with a flood. We find the story in Genesis 5:22-24, “And Enoch walked with God after he begat (fathered) Methuselah three hundred years, and begat sons and daughters: And all the days of Enoch were three hundred sixty and five years: And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him (to Heaven).” Enoch not only walked with God, but he did not die a natural death. Instead, God just “snatched him away” to glory.
I remember an interesting comment I heard a preacher make regarding this passage. He said, “I wonder, one day while Enoch was walking with God, if God might have said, ‘Enoch I believe we are closer to My home than we are to yours. Why don’t you just go home with Me.’” Wow, what a thought!
One of these days – maybe sooner than we think – the trump of God will sound, the Lord Jesus Himself shall descend from Heaven with a shout and He will “catch us away” to His home in what we call the rapture of the Church. Glory! Even so come quickly, Lord Jesus. Are we walking with Him today?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.