Ronald James Cantrell, Sr., age 75, of Heber Springs, AR, passed away on March 1, 2019. Born on November 3, 1943 on Orange, CA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Bobbie Paige Cantrell.

Ronald was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. One of his favorite hobbies was trout fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Cantrell, his children Whitney Burton of Texas, Toni Ann Byars of Oregon, George Cantrell of Oregon and Ronald Cantrell, Jr. of Oregon, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mr. Cantrell is also survived by his other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pot O' Gold at Lindsey's Resort at 2:00 p.m. on March 9, 2019 with Pastor Jim Glover officiating.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home.