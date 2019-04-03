Mary Ann Raney, age 75, of Drasco, Arkansas, passed away on March 31, 2019 in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Born on November 20, 1943 in Batesville, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late A.B. and Lorene Thomas Collard.

Mary Ann was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Don Collard and Joe Collard.

She is survived by her husband Zyndall Raney, her sons Jeff Raney and his wife Tracy, and John Raney and his wife Faye, her daughter Angela Dugger and her husband Jason, and her grandchildren Lacie Raney, Rachel Raney, Mary Elizabeth Dugger and Levi Dugger. Mrs Raney is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 with funeral services beginning at 12:00pm in the Drasco General Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc