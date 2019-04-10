Ola Jane Rowlett, 89, of Quitman passed away April 8, 2019. She was born December 18, 1929 in Pumpkin Center, Arkansas to the late Alcy and Molly Bearden. Jane was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Quitman. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, and spending time with children.

Jane is survived by her son, Larry Wayne (Donna) Rowlett of Quitman, and grandson, Bret Rowlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, Lonnie Wilson Rowlett, and daughter, Mary Ellen Rowlett.

Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at Noon at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Old Texas Cemetery in Guy.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier

