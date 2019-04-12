Dr. W. Turner Harris age 87 of Heber Springs, Arkansas passed away April 10, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock, Arkansas. Born January 20, 1932 in Benton, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Wilbur Virgil and Madgie Clift Harris. Dr. Harris was a US Navy Veteran and a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Heber Springs.

He was a physician at St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock.

He is survived by his wife Judy Morelock Harris whom he married December 1, 1962; one son, Turner Scott Harris and wife Jennifer of Little Rock, Arkansas; one daughter, Sara Dykes and husband Matt of Heber Springs, Arkansas; grandson, Liam Scott Harris and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church at 20 Woodland Cove in Heber Springs with The Rev. Marty Dalby officiating.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church. Online Obit: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com