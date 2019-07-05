William Porter Ross, 80 of Little Rock passed away June 25, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born February 15, 1939, in Pine Bluff, AR. Bill was raised by his mother and grandmother after his father died when he was four years of age. Bill graduated Pine Bluff High School in 1956 where he enjoyed playing tennis, and continued at the University of Arkansas where he lettered and earned his business degree. He was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity which he loved and continued to support until his death. After college Bill spent four years in Quantico, VA in the United States Marine Corps, where he was a Lance Corporal, and earned his Sharpshooter and Marksman medals.

Bill’s early career included many years with Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff. While living there he was very active with Central Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon and Boy Scout Master of Troop 354.

He was a devoted father and some of his happiest years were spent being active with his son’s scout troop and the Jaycee’s Little League team.

Later in life Bill spent several years working for Raytheon on Johnston Atoll in the South Pacific. He met and married his loving wife Linda during this time, which eventually led them both to a new career in real estate with Rector, Phillips and Morse. Bill was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida Ross. He is survived by his wife, Linda Allen Ross of Little Rock; his son; Richmond Ross (Sarah) of Nashville, Tennessee, step-son, Brooks Allen (Kathy) of Maumelle, and six grandchildren; Richmond Jr., Heuer, Kate, Patrick, Mary Grace and Davis.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Dr., Little Rock, AR 72227.

Memorials may be made to Autism Tennessee, 955 Woodland St., Nashville, TN 37206 (autismtennessee.wildapricot.org).

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., (501)224-2200. Bill’s online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.

Lynette Martin

Ms. Lynette June Martin 61, of Pine Bluff passed Friday, June 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home, Pine Bluff by Rev. Aaron Johnson. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.

www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com

Verna Love

Mrs. Verna Phillips-Love, 61, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin formerly of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away June 23, 2019, she was born October 30, 1957 to the late Rufus Phillips, Sr. and Anna Louise Phillips in Clarendon, Arkansas.

Her funeral service is schedule for 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 at Family Time Church with Rev. John Farris/officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters; Tina L. Phillips, and Jennifer Phillips, three sons; Kenneth L. Grigsby, Robert L. Phillips, Lester D. Phillips, two sisters; Lee Phillips, 7 great-grand children, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service by Perry Funeral Home.

Wannetta Clowers

Wannetta Clowers, 65, passed away, Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Little Rock, AR. She was born November 12, 1953, to Earl John Howard LeGros and Charlene Pennington, in Fordyce, AR. There she was reared and received her early education.

Wannetta has been in nursing for most of her career. She received her nursing education with a diploma RN from Jefferson School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Arkansas Monticello, Masters of Science in Nursing from Delta State University, and performed Doctoral Studies at the University of Tennessee Medical Science, in Memphis,TN.

She is a board certified Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner and served as a member of district one of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, Member of Arkansas Nurses Association, Arkansas Association of Nurse Practitioners, American Academy of Nurse Practitioner, Arkansas Emergency Nurses Association and the Academy of Forensic Nursing. She was the manager of JRMC Emergency Room for many years.

Wannetta was one of the founders and owners of Easy Access Medical Clinic, was a nursing instructor at Southeast Arkansas School of Nursing, and served on several national, state, and local health systems boards. She has trained and precepted numerous nurse practitioner students and left an indelible mark on the field of healthcare.

Preceding her in death are her parents; son; Tim Clowers; and brother; John LeGros. She is survived by her life partner, Donna Fratesi; sisters; Jackie Mattox, Shelia Graber, and Michelle LeGros; brothers; Byron Legros (Patsy) and Kenneth LeGros (Emma); 7 nephews and 1 niece.

A Rosary will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son, with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Sheridan, AR, Saturday, July 6, 2019, with interment following in Jefferson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 910 W. Vine St., Sheridan, AR. 72150

Online Condolences: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com

Ruth Thompson

Ruth “Vernie” Lavern Dixon Thompson was born to Joe and Clara (Coleman) Dixon, on April 16, 1945 in Gould, Arkansas. Ruth passed away June 27, 2019 while at Newburgh Health care center in Newburgh Indiana. Please see Osborne Funeral Home’s website {osbornefh.com) to view full obituary.

Willie Anderson, Jr.

Mr. Willie Anderson, Jr. 85, retired band director of Pine Bluff passed Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home, Pine Bluff by Rev. Louis Williams, Jr. Burial in Union Hopewell Cemetery, Pine Bluff by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR.

www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com