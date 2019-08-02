Delores Carmeletta Casteel King, 78, of Stuttgart passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Carmeletta was born March 28, 1941, in Biscoe, Ark., to Henry and Mary Ethel Erwin Casteel. She was a graduate of DeValls Bluff High School and a homemaker. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Lee Cook.

Survivors are her husband of 59 years, Jerry Tillman King; their daughters, Norma (Mike) Strabala of Stuttgart, Cindy (Billy Max) Aycock of Hazen and Terri (Mike) Payne of Fayetteville; sisters, Darlene Mock and Cordie Smart; grandchildren, Kyle (Sarah) Strabala, Crystal (Russell) Booker, Bliss (Shook) Newkirk, Brandon Payne, Hayden Payne, Alex Tillman Payne; step-grandchildren, Parker (Britany), Taylor, Dakota and Maverick Aycock; and seven great-grandchildren.

Her family offers a special thank you to Dr. Baltz, Dr. Hall, Dr. Bandy and Dr. Kirk Coker for always taking such good care of her and also the nurses and staff at CARTI, who have been a blessing, for all their love and support.

A memorial visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Turpin Funeral Home.

