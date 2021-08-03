Anthony James Schommer, age 62, of Higden, passed away June 29,. Born on April 1, 1958 in Appleton, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Orville and Mary Schommer.
Anthony was a loving son, brother, husband, and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law James and Glenna Couillard, his sister Mary Ann Plate and her husband Hilbert, and his his sister-in-law Mary Jansen.
He is survived by his wife Sarah Jane Couillard Schommer, his brothers Pat Schommer and his wife Char of Little Chute, Wisconsin, and Jeff Schommer and his wife Chris of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, his sister Barb Hendricks and her husband Bob of Little Chute, Wisconsin, his brothers-in-law Michael Couillard and his wife Claudia of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Joel Couillard and his wife Barb of Kimberly, Wisconsin, Tim Couillard and his wife Carol of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, Bill Couillard, and Steve Marceau of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and his sister-in-law Susan Steuder and her husband Will of Kimberly, Wisconsin. Mr. Schommer is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
