Aulman Eugene Endsley, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, he was 87. He was born in Drasco, Arkansas on July 18, 1932 where he lived for most of his life. He was a WWII Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife Eunice Prince Endsley, son Tony Endsley and his wife Betty, daughter Brenda Osburn, grandchildren Justin and LeANna Endsley and Robert Osburn, sisters Ava Jefferson and Ellen Kirkpatrick as well as many other family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Chastain Chapel Cemetery in Tumbling Shoals.
