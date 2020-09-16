On Friday, September 11, 2020, Bettie Gale West Morrow joined her adoring husband, James O. Morrow Sr., in heaven. The loving mother of six, grandmother of nine and great grandmother of eleven passed away at the age of 81. Born on February 20, 1939 in Memphis, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ira Bell West, 10 siblings, loving husband, James, and two sons, Joey and Joseph Morrow. She has one remaining living sister, Claudia Hansbro.
She left behind her children James 0. Morrow Jr., Lona Morrow Jeffery, Rhonda Morrow Ferguson, Susan Morrow, their spouses, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also her two brother in laws, Ted Morrow and Louis Morrow.
Bettie was an integral part of the community of Heber Springs. She was a beloved member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church. She served by doing the things she loved including making nutritious meals and distributing it to the people of our community that needed it most, children and the elderly. She spread the gospel to anyone willing to listen, through her kindness and words. Her legacy includes her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to whom she was always there for with presence of mind and body. Teaching them to be kind to one another with the constant reminder to remember who they are and who they belong to.
To celebrate her life and her current fellowship with Jesus we will be having visitation in the Sugarloaf Baptist Church at 1:00pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with funeral services following at 2:00pm. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
