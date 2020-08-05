Betty Jean Forbus the daughter of Arthur S. Williamson and Millie Turnboo Williamson was born in Placerville, California on November 6, 1945 and passed away at her home in Rose Bud, Arkansas on July 18, 2020 at the age of 74 years.
She was a bookkeeper and housewife.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Millie Williamson, two brothers Robert Williamson and David Williamson and a sister Mary Duchessi. Survivors are her husband Don Forbus, two sisters Hazel Stillwell and Carol Barnhill, a brother Arthur Williamson, JR, a son Tim Forbus and two daughters Michelle Forbus Sanchez and husband Andrew and Tina Hubbard and husband Brian.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
