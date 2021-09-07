Billee Joe Swaffar the son of J. O. Swaffar SR. and Wilma Kendrick Swaffar was born in Pearson, Arkansas on November 1, 1935 and passed away peacefully at his home in Pearson, Arkansas on August 27, 2021 at the age of 85 years.
He was a member of the Pines Baptist Church in Pearson and a veteran of the United States Army and member of the National Guard. He was a farmer and cattleman for 74 years. He was Past President of First Electric Corporation and on the board of directors for 45 years. He was on the Arkansas Electric Board of Directors for many years, He was also on the board of directors for both the NRECA and ERMCO. He was a member of the Quitman School Board for 20 years, a member of the Cattleman’s Association and member of the Charolais Cattleman’s Association. He enjoyed faith, family and farming.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. O. Swaffar SR. and Wilma Kendrick Swaffar, his wife Rita Clark Swaffar and a brother J. O. Swaffar, JR, Survivors are his son Joe L. Swaffar of Quitman and daughter Jayme Swaffar Johnson and husband David of Quitman, grandchildren Sawyer Johnson and wife Kati of Hot Springs, Walker Johnson and wife Ashlyn of Jonesboro, Madisyn Swaffar Strain and husband Daniel and Lauryn Swaffar of Conway, and a great grandson Duke Johnson of Hot Springs, sister in law Delores Clark of Heber Springs and niece Sharron Swaffar Cato of Quitman, other relatives and many-many friends.
A visitation was held on from 5-7 p.m. Monday Aug. 30, 2021 at Pines Baptist Church in Pearson and funeral services were at the church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 by Rev. Mike Martin and Dr. Tom Bray. Burial was in Pearson Cemetery with pallbearers Sawyer Johnson, Walker Johnson, Kent Barger, Dicky Cato, Clark Davis and Chris Mitchell.
