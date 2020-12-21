Billy Clyde Lindsey age 65, entered the presence of Jesus on December 5th 2020. He was born July 17th 1955 to William Calvert “Bill” and Mavis Fletcher Lindsey in Midland, Texas.
Billy came to Heber Springs, Arkansas in 1965 with his family when his father Bill began the work of building Lindsey’s Resort on the Little Red River. Billy continued the work his father began by growing Lindsey’s Resort into what it has become today. He was a long time member of the Arkansas Hospitality Association. He served as a commissioner for 28 years with Arkansas Parks and Tourism and ended his career as superintendent of Bull Shoals White River State park where he married his wife Robin on the banks of the White River. Billy was a 32 Degree Mason and a member of Heber Springs Lodge 414. Billy not only worked tirelessly to build a business but the entire Travel and Tourism industry in the State of Arkansas.
Most important to Billy was his family. He is proceeded in death by his father Bill. He is survived by his wife Robin of Heber Springs, AR. His mother Mavis, his sister Terri & husband Matt White all of Heber Springs. He was a proud father and is survived by his son Jared Lindsey and his wife Ashley of Magnolia, TX. Nathan Lindsey & his wife Roxanne of Quitman, AR. Amanda Underwood and her husband Brantley of Cookeville, TN. Colton Lindsey and his wife Alyssa of West Fork, AR. Conner Lindsey & his wife Faith of Heber Springs, AR. One nephew Lindsey White & his wife Laurel of Heber Springs, AR. Six Grandchildren, Ella Grace and Gabe Lindsey, Jonathan and Lexie Lindsey, Madison Pike and Michael Underwood.
Billy’s family is large, his extended family is even bigger. There are countless people who came to call Lindsey’s “home” and Billy “family”. The only thing bigger than his family was his heart. He never wanted anyone to feel like they did not belong or have a place to call home. He loved, lived and fought with all he had his whole life for the people and the place that he loved. We will be forever grateful for the love and life he gave to all of us. He will be missed.
If you want to make a donation in memory of Billy you can do that at: Giving.younglife.org/jaredlindsey which will go to support his son Jared’s ministry with Young Life.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.