Billy Jack Martin, 85, of Drasco, Arkansas went to be with loved ones on Friday, July 11th, 2020. Billy, born in Levy, Arkansas, was preceded in death by his parents, William Jewell Martin, Ruth Evelyn Thomas, and his sister Betty Jo Sternhagen.
Billy Jack was a Veteran and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Billy retired as a Journeyman Lineman after 40 years of working as part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers – IBEW Local 295 out of Little Rock Arkansas. Many of the skylines across Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Idaho, and Wyoming display the power lines built by Billy Jack and the “old line hands.”
Most would say that Billy Jack “cut a wide swath” in this journey called life. He inspired all that knew him with a sense of adventure, passion, grit, and resiliency. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, floating, gardening, zip-lining, 4-wheeling, and throwing a few horseshoes. He also loved music, dancing, card playing, traveling and spending time with his dogs and family; especially the grandkids that would learn stories of the “Wampus Kitty” and how to hoot “ahhhhhh- eeeeee” or run for protection from him biting their ears or toes.
In his early twenties, Billy Jack met the love of his life and was blessed with 63 years of marriage to his favorite red head, Betty Lou Norman Martin. He is survived by his wife, Betty, one son, Steve Martin, and three daughters: Kathy Lacy, Teresa McElroy and Karen Stewart. Billy Jack and Betty Lou’s legacy include grandkids, Karrissa, Joshua, Jimmie, Beth, Jody, David, Jesse, Aaron, Danielle, Jordan, Taylor, and his great grandkids, Dalton, Kayley, Emma, Avery, William, Eliza, Prudence, Olivia Jo, Miles, and Boone.
In lieu of flowers, family members ask that donations be made to VFW Post 3543, 1989 Heber Springs Rd. N., Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas 72581.
A graveside service will be held at Cooper Springs Cemetery in Brewer, AR at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
We know that Billy’s final farewell would be: “Trust in the Lord, keep your bowels open and don’t take no wooden nickels.” Rest in adventure Billy Jack Martin.
