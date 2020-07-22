Bobby Stubbs, 47 of Prim, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Conway, Arkansas
Bob was born on August 23, 1972 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to William and the late Wanda (Stewart) Stubbs.
Bob faithfully attended Hilltop Holiness Church where he was a deacon for 8 years, the superintendent for many years, and a dedicated member for 29 years. He was a farmer and siding installer. Bob’s hobbies were hunting, talking and telling stories. Bob loved being “Pep” to his grand kids and Paul Harvey to his buddies. He was a friend to all.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Jill Thomas Stubbs, his father William Stubbs, two daughters Kaley (Tyler) Harrison and Kara (Keelin) Baggs: three grandchildren, Kylie and Klint Baggs and Kamry Harrison all of Prim. Three siblings, Travis (Mary Ann) Stubbs of Fox, Arkansas, Deanna Provanchie of Felton Delaware, his twin, Billy (Wanda) Stubbs of Prim, Arkansas. Bob is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
Funeral Services were held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Hilltop Holiness Church at Prim at 2:00 PM. By Bro. Devin Birdsong, Bro. Darvin Burnett and Bro. Anthony Woods. Pallbearers were Lester Hipp, Dean Galloway, Bob Knapp, Sampson Davis, Sam Henegar, Kenny “Pete” Stewart and Adam Stubbs. Honorary Pallbearers were Taylor Provanchie, Taylor Stubbs, Trampas Stubbs, Dustin Henegar, Colton Henegar and Klint Baggs. Burial was in Everett Cemetery, by Family Funeral Service. www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com
