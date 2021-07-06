Charles Richard Linz was Adjutant General for Air with multiple duties as Commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard, and Chief of Staff. He was promoted to Brigadier General on 2 February, 1988, and retired 30 June 1991.
General Linz served over 40 years in the Air National Guard which entailed 5 Major Commands, ATC, ADC, TAC, SAC and MAC. He was a Command Pilot with over 13,000 hours of flying. He has flown multiple aircraft: T-28, T-33, F-80, RF-84, RB-57(A B, C, D, E), RF-101 (C,G, H) KC-135, C-47, C-54, T-6, T-29, C-130 and C-131. Awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Combat Readiness Medal, with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, with one Bronze Service Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and three Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, with three Hour Glass Devices, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, Arkansas Distinguished Service Medal, with two Diamond Device Arkansas Service Awards, Arkansas Emergency Service Ribbon, and Recruiting Ribbon.
General Linz was a retired military technician (Excepted U.S. Civil Service) with the Arkansas Air National Guard. He was active in church affairs, serving on the Parish Council, Little Rock AFB Chapel, ushering, and cook during special events such as, First Sunday of the Month Breakfast, Easter, etc. He was a member of Trinity Lodge #694, and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. General Linz was also involved in many community projects: volunteering to cook and help teach Sherwood Senior Citizens beginning Computer. He also assisted cooking for Sherwood Chamber of Commerce at their annual Fish Fry, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and other special and family events. He served as Vice-Chairman of the Little Rock AFB Historical Foundation (Jacksonville Museum of Military History.)
General Linz had a Commercial Pilot Rating with single and multiengine land and instrument rating, also a licensed Amateur Radio Operator, with a rating of Technician. He was also a Life Member of the VFW Post 4548, Jacksonville, Arkansas, member of the American Legion Post #1, Little Rock, Arkansas and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aeries #60, Little Rock, Arkansas. He served many years of the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council Executive Committee.
Hobbies: General Linz was an avid sportsman. His most thrilling experiences were catching a 57 pound Flathead catfish and three years in a row accomplishing Deer Triple Trophy Award by bagging a deer with bow & arrow, primitive and modern weapon. He spent many nights gigging frogs in the lakes and streams of Arkansas.
He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Peggie J. Williams of Sherwood; two daughters, Rebecca L. Lynn, Heber Springs, and Toni D. Stump, Ward, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Laura L. Ivy, Quitman, Richard Golla and Dillon Dyson of Cabot, and 3 great-grandchildren: Avery Ivy, Amelia Ivy, and Nicholas Golla.
Visitation will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home with service to follow at 10:00am in the chapel. Graveside service will take place at Arkansas State Vets Cemetery at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
