Burna Lee Scott of Heber Springs passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, August 7th. Mr. Scott was traveling home from visiting family in Fayetteville and was involved in a fatal car accident.
Burna Lee was born on April 17, 1935 in Tyler, Arkansas to parents Sherman and Oma (Payton) Scott. He was raised in Heber Springs, where he lived for most of his life. On December 15, 1956, he married his wife, Linda (Williams) of Quitman. They were married 59 years prior to her passing in 2015. He was a truck driver for most of his life. He was a member of Friendship Community Church in Wilburn. He enjoyed watching Arkansas Razorbacks sports, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting with friends at the Smoke House and Sugarloaf Dance Center in Heber Springs.
Burna Lee is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers (Sonny Scott and Albert Mason) and one sister, Alma Scott and one nephew, Michael Murphree. He is survived by his uncle, Johnny Scott (Sue) of Heber Springs, his sister, Wilma Murphree (Ray) of Rose Bud, his children, David Scott of Heber Springs and Teresa Logue (Johnny) of Farmington, two grandsons, David Scott Jr (Celeste) of Leonard, Texas, and Zachary Pruitt (Ashley) of Russellville, one granddaughter, Victoria Hennessey (Daniel) of Fayetteville and three great-grandchildren, Lynlee and Matthew Hennessey of Fayetteville and Nadely Malone of Russellville, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 15th at Family Funeral Services in Heber Springs, with funeral to follow at 11:00AM. Burna Lee will then be laid to rest at Center Chapel Cemetery in Wilburn.
