Carol Marie Wilkins, age 64, of Bee Branch, Arkansas, passed away on June 21, 2021. Born on May 21, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Delores Gadkee Gleich.Carol was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a graduate of Heber Springs High School. Her religious belief was Methodist. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her husband Jim Wilkins, , her son Kyle Wilkins and his wife Jimmie, her grandchildren Emma Nichols, Avrie Wilkins, and William Wilkins, her siblings Monica Magee, Maryjean Murphree and her husband David, Patricia Ogle and her husband Joseph, Charlene Arinello and her husband Dennis, and Edward Gleich and his wife Myong, and her in-laws Ronnie Schlem and his wife Kathy, Susan Miller, David Rector and his wife Janie, David Bradbury and his wife Denise, Tom Wilkins and his wife Staci, Robert Stewart and his wife Lynne, and Kenny Clifton and his wife Donna. Mrs. Wilkins is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the First United Methodist Church with Bro. Tim Rushing and Bro. Leo Murphree officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southside Backpack Program 336 Southside RD. Bee Branch, AR 72013.
Arrangements by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.