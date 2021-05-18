Cecil Paul Muse, age 68, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away May 11, 2021. Born on March 28, 1953 in Fisher, Arkansas, he was the son of Mildred Cook Muse and the late Cecil Muse.
Paul was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Staff Sergeant and Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having enlisted just out of high school. He had a special love for his family and his grandsons. He had a love for animals and would frequently help to take care of stray animals in need. He managed Mullen’s Hardware in Heber Springs for over 22 years. He enjoyed playing Poker and Bowling where he had recently bowled a 300 game. He was very community oriented having served his city and county in many capacities as an emcee for many local pageants and local events, serving on the Heber Springs Fire Department and the Search and Rescue Team. He had also served as Mayor, a member of the Heber Springs City Council, and the Cleburne County Clerk, as well as many other capacities in and around the area.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his mother-in-law Wanda Finney.
He is survived by his wife Becky Muse, his mother Mildred Muse of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his daughter Tabbitha Boyd and her husband Curtis of Quitman, Arkansas, his grandchildren Colby Boyd and Corey Boyd of Quitman, Arkansas, his sisters Marilyn Belthuis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Annette Oberhuei and her husband Bryan of Waterloo, Iowa, and Justine Jones of Waterloo, Iowa, his brother Scott Muse and his wife Elizabeth of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his sister-in-law Angel Gauvey of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and his best friend Mark Baugh of Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Muse is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 2:00pm at Olmstead Funeral Home with Simon Everett officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Martin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Baugh, Sheldon Woodson, Stacy Dolan, Robert Dunaway, Curtis Boyd, Ben Muse, Colby Boyd, Corey Boyd, Michael Magnuson, Les Smith, Chad Evans, Matt Cameron and Jaro Finney.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to Eagle Bank and Trust in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
