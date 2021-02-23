On Friday, February 12, 2021, Charles Joseph Giroir, Jr, aka Joe and even “Joey” to certain people, passed away at age 81, one day shy of his 82nd birthday, to the tunes of Jonny Cash with his two daughters by his side.
Joe was born February 13, 1939, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to Charles Joseph Giroir, Sr., and Marcelline Giroir. He attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, for both his undergraduate and his law degree, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then went on to receive his L.L.M. from Georgetown University in 1965. Joe married Janinne Bare on April 15, 1960. They raised two daughters, Janne Giroir Siegel, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Jolie Giroir Mosley, of Little Rock, Ark.
After completing his education at Georgetown University, Joe worked at the Securities Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. until joining the Rose Law Firm in 1965. He practiced law at the Rose Law Firm from 1965-1988 as one of the state’s first securities lawyers. In 1988 Joe formed Giroir Law Firm, then merged with Watt Gregory to form Giroir and Gregory law firm. He ultimately was a partner with Giroir, Gregory, Holmes, and Hoover until he semi-retired in 2000.
In 2000, he and Janinne traded the big city life for the ranch life in Quitman, Ark., where he pursued his dream of being a cowboy, operating the Two JJ Ranch, a 1250 acre horse, and cattle ranch. He loved to ride horses on the Ranch with his sidekick Angel, herding cows and working the land. He was an avid tennis player, a passion which he enjoyed his whole life. He took up the harmonica later in life, playing regularly with a local music group who even let him sing now and then (cue grimacing face from his daughters and grandchildren). All who knew him well could attest to his understated but wicked sense of humor and his love of laughter, even at his own expense.
Graveside Services for family will be held in Pine Bluff, Ark., on Wednesday, February 24, at 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Francis Episcopal Church, where Joe was a member, 200 Woodland Cove, Heber Springs, Ark., 72543.
Joe was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister, Marcelline Evans Giroir. Joe is survived by his wife, Janinne; his daughter, Janne Giroir Siegel, son-in-law, Brian Siegel, and their two children Lauren and Ben Siegel; daughter, Jolie Giroir Mosley, son-in-law Jeff Mosley, and daughter Isabel Mosley; brother-in-law, Boyd Ward and his wife Ina Ward, their daughter Christi Barg, her husband Josh Barg and their two children, Mason and Lainey; along with cousins and relatives residing in Louisiana, and his beloved Aussie Shepard, Angel, caretaker of the Ranch.
Joe was a loved and respected member of the community and touched many lives. He will be remembered by many as both a mentor and friend. He was blessed to have friends from all walks of life, connected through childhood, college, law school, law practice, businesses, and the Ranch. No matter how you knew Joe, you always knew he would not get too far without his cowboy hat and boots. Happy trails, Dad.
“To love who you are and what you do, and to have faith in your ability to do it. You’ve got to know your limitations. I don’t know what your limitations are. I found out what mine were when I was twelve. I found out that there weren’t too many limitations, if I did it my way,” Johnny Cash.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ruebel Funeral Home, RuebelFuneralHome.com.
