Jonesboro- Charles Steven Brown, 59, left this life Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Steve was born March 25, 1961 to Clyde Brown and Olivia Murphree Brown. He worked in factory and construction among many other things. He enjoyed working with his hands. He also loved camping, fishing and spending time with his grand kids. Steve will be remembered as a kind hearted man.
He is preceded in death by his father and a son, Dustin Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Olivia of Memphis, TN; wife, Becky of Jonesboro; two daughters, Keri Brown of Batesville and Stevie Lundry (Jody) of Jonesboro; brother, Terry Brown (Stacy) of Sommerville, TN; a sister, Sharon Brown of Memphis, TN; three grandsons, Caden Brown and Fender Beck both of Batesville; Little Jody Lundry of Jonesboro and a granddaughter, Mara Lundry of Jonesboro.
All services will be private under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Online: www.gregg langfordbookoutfh.com
