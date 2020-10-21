Charles Wesley Gilmer, age 76, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away October 8, 2020. Born on October 21, 1943 in Heber Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Herman and Helen Sykes Gilmer.
Charles was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Chuck Gilmmer.
He is survived by his son Christopher Gilmer of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his daughter Rhonda McConikie of Illinois, his brothers Herman Gilmer, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Heber Springs, Arkansas, John Gilmer and his wife Ginger of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas, Kenny Gilmer and his wife Debbie of Heber Springs, Arkansas, and Dennis Gilmer and his wife Ledonna of Heber Springs, Arkansas, his sisters Margaret Boothby and her husband James of Batesville, Arkansas, Loretta James of Sheridan, Arkansas, Edna Byrd of McCroy, Arkansas and Elizabeth Baker, of Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Gilmer is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12:00 on Monday October 12, 2020 at Olmstead Funeral Home with a graveside service beginning at 1:00pm in the Heber Springs Cemetery with Rev. Elwin Ollar officiating.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
