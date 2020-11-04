Charlotte Darlene Stalter, 78, went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 11, 1942 to the late Charlie and Ruth Peterson. She was a member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church in Higden, Arkansas; where she truly loved and enjoyed her church family. Charlotte and Jay came to Arkansas in 1959 where they started their family and farm where they raised and milked cattle, raised chickens and the ever loved turkeys. After raising their children she went back to school and became a successful cosmetologist in Greers Ferry, Arkansas where she made many lifelong friends.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jay Stalter of Fairbanks, AR, daughters, Robin (Jim) Temple of Fayetteville, AR, Sherree (Darrell) Ferriel of Gravete, AR, Kim (Keith) Taylor of Quitman, AR, eleven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Kay (Larry) Bryant of Chandler, AZ, Brenda Hershey of Flagstaff, AZ, brother, John (Traci) Peterson of Gilbert, AZ, and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
There will be a private family service.
