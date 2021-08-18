Dana Walker Bertrand of Drasco, formerly Marked Tree, passed away surrounded by her beloved husband and children on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the age of 70. Dana was born on September 19th, 1950 in Memphis, TN and was raised in Marked Tree by her parents C.D. and Alene Walker. After high school and a couple years of college, Dana pursued becoming an American Airlines stewardess.
This is how she met and married Bob; her “soul mate” for 49 years. They married June 11, 1972. She and Bob made their home in Beloit, Wisconsin, while she finished her college degree, and later moved to Arkansas – first Joiner, then Marked Tree where they raised a very tight and loving family.
In the mid 90’s they chose to move to Drasco and Greers Ferry Lake permanently. They built a home there for the family for years to come. She painted all of the rooms, sewed all of the bedding and window treatments, and decorated it with many personal antiques that she had the pleasure finding over the years. When the family came home, man did she cook! Food for all: Especially the 12 dozen chocolate chip cookies everyone loved.
She worked her entire life. She taught high school, completed two master’s degrees to serve as a school administrator and a counselor. In the late '80s she started working alongside Bob for their independent insurance agency; Bertrand’s Financial Services. She continued as a health benefit specialist for 30-plus years. She managed to balance her hard work and her family seamlessly. Family was everything to her. Her drive and love will continue through Bob, Brandi, Brock, their spouses and her grandchildren.
Over the past few years, Dana often expressed her gratitude for being allowed to live long enough to see her grandchildren develop their personalities and character, both of which she was extremely proud. The first words she most often spoke to anyone she met was of Olivia, Ridge, Emory, and Amelia. She believed that she no longer thought of what she might miss out on – just that she would have different view – a perfect view from above, with family who have gone before her to be with God.
Dana leaves her husband, Robert V. Bertrand; 2 children, Brandi Harvey (Dale) of Collierville, TN, and Brock Bertrand (Courtney) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren, Olivia & Ridge Harvey, Amelia & Emory Bertrand; 2 brothers, Mike Cameron (Caroline) of Jonesboro and Toby Walker of Marked Tree, and 1 sister, Miki Willoughby (George) of Marked Tree.
She fought cancer for 26 years. There were many struggles she faced and never gave up. Many that knew her knew she was the strongest and most determined person they had ever met.
She loved anchors and over time came up with the phrase “Family is our Anchor." She will be deeply missed forever. www.olmstead.cc
