Donald D. Price, 86, of Drasco, AR, formerly of Yates City, passed away at 9:48 a.m., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in Yates City.
He was born March 23, 1934, to David and Ruth (Cowan) Price in West Frankfort, IL.
He married Oralee Hargrave in August 1953, in McLeansboro, IL. She preceded him in death in November 2005.
He is survived by three children, Debbie (Rickey) Morse of Williamsfield, Ivan “Eric” (Debbie) Price of Yates City, and Curtis Lee (Michele) Price of Yates City; nine grandchildren, Aaron Naumann, Jennifer Ulm, Greg Morse, Eric Morse, David Price, Adam Price, Benjamin Price, Jeremy Price, and Melissa Swindler; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Greta Miller.
Donald was a Machine Tool Repairman when he retired at Caterpillar after 30 years in 1982. Then he and Oralee moved to Arkansas. He volunteered as a firefighter in Silver Ridge, AR. He was a member of the Hawk Creek Archers in Gilson, IL. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter and square-dancer and enjoyed making wine.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
To leave online condolences please visit www.oakshines funeralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
