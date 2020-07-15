Dorothy Ann (Dot) Lishock, age 77, of Drasco, Arkansas joined her Heavenly Father on July 2, 2020. Born April 14, 1943 in Pekin IL, she was swept away by a sailor in the USN whom she married May 25, 1963. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Dale (Skip) Lishock, son James Lishock (Melissa) of Elbert CO, daughter F. Renee Sparks (Daniel) and granddaughter Rhiannon Grace of St. Louis MO. Also surviving are siblings Wilma, Nancy, Sally, Patsy, Annette and Tom along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was also gratefully blessed with the ‘bonus’ families she leaves behind: the Wolf, Hiles and Tisdales of Marquette Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents William O. and Frances M. Yates and siblings Joanne, Allen, Janet, Edward and Diana.
She will be greatly missed for her selflessness, loving spirit and kind gentle wisdom that is so rare in the world. She was dedicated to defending the preservation of the environment and the protection of animals. She shared her love of children as a volunteer and employee with Crittenton Crisis Nursery in Peoria IL and her steadfast faith at Peace Lutheran Church in Edgemont AR. With a quiet strength she provided a guiding light to her loved ones. In our collective grief, we mourn our loss at a time when the world needs people like her the most.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois when it is safe for loved ones to gather. Anyone wishing to honor her memory please send donations to Cleburne County Humane Society.
