Dorothy Dell “Dot” Cafferty, age 86, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. She was born December 28, 1934 in Dublin, Georgia the daughter of the late Julian Leonard McLendon and Jessie Dell Raffield McLendon Wilkes.
Dot married Paul Cafferty 44 years ago on March 20, 1977. They had an intense love affair for over 46 years. Paul’s pet name for Dot was “Peaches”. They celebrated their marriage the 20th of every month for over 44 years. Paul and Dot were the love of each other’s life. They had no children and no previous marriages.
Dot was a proud member of the Delta Airlines family for over 37 years. She started as a flight attendant and later moved into management. Dot was the Base Manager of In-Flight Services for Delta Airlines in Houston, Texas until she married Paul when she transferred back to being a flight attendant.
After retiring from Delta, Dot volunteered many years at Head Start in Quitman, Arkansas. All of the young preschoolers called her Grandma Dot. Dot also volunteered at the Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Cafferty; two nieces, Julie Floen and Diane Gainforth of Tampa, Florida; two grand-nieces, Laurel Floen and Emily Gainforth; one cousin, Delores Paine; one stepbrother, Jody Wilkes and his daughters, Laura Wilkes Morris, Mystic Wilkes, and his granddaughter Calli Morris; Paul’s three sisters, Pat Baldwin, Pam Booher, and Page Niels; three nephews, Chris Tooke, Corey Tooke, and Jonathan Merriman; grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and her many friends and neighbors whom Dot valued highly.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dot’s memory to the Heber Springs Humane Society, P.O. Box 401, Heber Springs, Arkansas 72543, or to your local hospice organization.
Cremation arrangements by Heber Springs Funeral Home.
Online obituary: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com
