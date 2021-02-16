Edith Kiihnl Chaffin of Heber Springs, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Edith was born June 23, 1927 in Enid, Mississippi, daughter of David Talmadge
Kiihnl and Quida Hall Kiihnl. She was one of four children. She was preceeded in death by sister Vera Mae Kiihnl Pipkin, and brothers Winzel and Dewitt Kiihnl.
Edith met Jack Chaffin at Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas where she and Jack attended. They were married on June 17, 1950. Her beloved husband of over 69 years passed away July 10, 2019.
Jack and Edith moved to Arkansas shortly after marrying in 1950. Soon thereafter, she went to work for the superintendent’s office of the Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas. She worked for seven superintendents for over 35 years, before retiring in 1987. In 1988 Edith and Jack retired to Eden Isle, Heber Springs, Arkansas where they lived for over 30 years.
Edith and Jack were members of the Heber Springs Church of Christ, where they attended for over 30 years. Edith was also a member of the Associated Women for Harding (AWH) which has a heritage in providing need based scholarships for men and women at Harding University. August 2007, she was recognized for her exceptional service and commitment to Harding University. She was awarded “Outstanding Member of the Year”.
Along with church, AWH, Edith and Jack were generous to many charities throughout their lives. Among those were Paragould Children’s Home, Christian Homes for Children in Florida, St. Jude Children’s Hospital Memphis and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. However, Edith claimed her greatest achievements in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lynn and wife, Lisa Wishart Chaffin of Pinecrest, Florida. Her grandchildren: Dacia Chaffin Wiegandt and husband, Karl O. Wiegandt, Taylor Lynn Chaffin and wife, Rosa Mateu Chaffin and Trent Austin Chaffin of Miami, Florida. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Austin, Mason, and Addison Wiegandt. Other dear relatives: Esther, James & Jason Pipkin; Mike & Kathy Kiihnl; Randy & Mandy Kiinhl; Terry & Patricia K. Curtis; Mitchell & Melanie Kiihnl; Hank & Linda Brewer.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to:
Children’s Home, Inc., 5515 Walcot Rd, Paragould, Arkansas 72450 or Christian Homes for Children, Inc., 47 Huntmaster Court,
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.