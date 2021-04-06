Edward Wayne Henry, 79, of Higden, AR, passed away on February 17, 2021. He was born December 18, 1941 to the late Tom and Addie (Nevis) Henry.
Edward enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and friends. He was an enrolled member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe. Edward is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Addie Henry; son Darren Henry; brothers Dellard, Norman, and Thomas Henry; sisters Lluwellan Henry, Phyllis Henry Mix, Carol Henry Street.
He leaves behind his loving wife Ruth A. (Jones) Henry; children Mary Henry, Virginia Byrd and Daniel Richardson; grandchildren Dwayne Henry, Steven Hall, Shae Hall and Allen Byrd and six great grandchildren; and one brother Delvin Henry. Special thanks to Brenda Henry, tribal secretary.
A memorial service will be May 12, 2021 at 2pm at Heartland Community Church, 1751 Main Ave, E West Fargo, North Dakota 58078.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas 72076. 501-982-3400
