Elizabeth Joan Willyerd, 77 of Greenbrier died December 16, 2020
She was born June 16, 1943 in Parma, Arkansas to Henry Coleman Osburn and Bessie Geraldine (Everett) Osburn.
Elizabeth loved the Lord and had a huge heart for her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Survivors include her stepmother, Zelma Osburn of Edgemont; four sons, Robert Stormont (Deb) of Tumbling Shoals, Brett Stormont (Chris) of Burns Flat, Oklahoma, Bart Stormont (Laura) of Heber Springs, and Bradley Stormont of Wilburn; four daughters, Leah Voorhies (Van) of Greenbrier, Tamara Castillo (Gaudencio) of Heber Springs, Rebecca Stormont (Trey) of Stevensville, Missouri, and Cynthia Herren (Ray) of Heber Springs; three brothers Gary Osburn (Diane) of Mountain View, Bob Osburn (Regina) of Edgemont, and David Osburn (Trish) of Conway; sister Nancy Carlton (Calvin) of Prim; Seventy grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and stepfather Carl Southward; four brothers, Coleman Osburn, James Osburn, Anthony Osburn, and Dale Osburn; one sister, Nancy Everett, and a grandson Michael Stormont.
Honorary Pallbearers are James Robert Tinsley, Marcus Tinsley, Merle Flynn, Nathan Stormont, Shane Donofrio, Ryan Donofrio, Robert Delaney, Matthew Stormont, Hadden Stormont, Walker Stormont, and Chase Stormont.
Memorial service began at 10:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Family Funeral Service in Heber Springs with Jack Robinson officiating.
Arrangements by Family Funeral Service of Heber Springs. www.dwightfamily funeral.com
