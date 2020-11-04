A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Ella Mae Francis, 74, West Plains, Missouri.
Mrs. Francis passed away at 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born February 14, 1946, at Higden, Arkansas, to Edward Barger and Mamie Totten Barger. Ella graduated from Quitman High School. On December 7, 2007, she was married at West Plains, to George Howard Francis, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2018. Mrs. Francis had worked as a teacher at Parkway Beauty Academy. She loved being around people and was kind to everyone. She enjoyed collecting antiques and having her grandchildren around. Mrs. Francis was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by three children, Shealia Harper and husband, Roger, West Plains, Beverly Moore and husband, Brock, West Plains and Rick Flowers, Branson, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Joseph Clayton, Kara Brown and husband, Justin, Ashton Davis and husband, Joe, Shirley Brown, Lydia Donley and husband, Jim, Morrell Flowers, Brock Logan Moore and Brittney Flowers; twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings, Imogene Davis, Jimmy Barger and wife, Guiva, Roy Barger and wife, Margaret, Carl Barger and wife, Lena and Faye Bittle and husband, Bob; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one grandson, Bobbie Ryan Joyce and five siblings, Harvey Barger, Chester Barger, Betty Gentry, LouDeen Schoolcraft and Willie Barger, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salutes Veterans Shelter and Thrift Store and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
