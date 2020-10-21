Etta Jane (Coleman) Shearer was born January 15, 1925, in Booneville, MS to Henry Hezekiah and Mary Lula (Smith) Coleman. She was one of 12 siblings born during the Depression. Her father died when she was only 9 years old, and Granny Coleman raised her children to be hard workers. Janie followed her mother and older siblings to the cotton fields and helped to pick cotton to support the family. Janie was homeschooled by her older siblings and enjoyed reading.
She met her husband, JC Shearer, while working on his family farm. They were married in 1947 ... and were blessed with six children – three boys in short order, and finally a girl, and then – surprise – twins!
Janie was a homemaker and a gardener and could take a stick and turn it into something beautiful or delicious. She was also a great seamstress, cook and handy in the kitchen, so as the kids got older, she worked outside the home to include the Rockette Restaurant, the Cleburne County Hospital, the Glove Factory and the Hungry House Café.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, all of her siblings, her husband of 44 years, and her grandson, Jon D. Shearer. She leaves behind her son Jarrel and his wife Sharon Shearer, son Richard and his wife Janice Shearer, son Billy Joe Shearer, daughter Sherrie and her husband Roy Sprouse, daughter Judy and her husband Buster Crowder, and son Bruce and his wife Sherry Shearer. She leaves behind her grandchildren Ryan and wife Ashley Shearer, Reagan and wife Kerry Shearer, granddaughter Kelly and husband Chris Buckliew, grandson Lucas and wife Samantha Anderson, granddaughters Caitlyn and Hailey Crowder, grandson Jared and wife Ashley Lindsey, grandson Nathan and wife Roxanne Lindsey, granddaughter Amanda and husband Brantley Underwood. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren-Ben and Audrey Shearer, Mariska, Kedron, Demetri and Gibbon Shearer, Jack and Avery Buckliew, Sam and Tony Stephenson, Emily, Derek and Eli Anderson, Jonathan and Lexi Lindsey, Madison Pike, Ella and Gabriel Lindsey, and Michael Underwood who will be joining us in early November.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with funeral services beginning 11:00am at Olmstead Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Hills officiating. Interment will follow in Magness Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reagan Shearer, Ryan Shearer, Lucas Anderson, Chris Buckliew, Caleb Lucius, Sam Stephenson, Tony Stephenson.
The family would like to thank the Southridge Village Nursing & Rehab Staff of Ward 300 who have loved and cared for her so well.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breaking Bread c/o Heber Springs First United Methodist Church 1099 W. Pine St. Heber Springs, AR 72543
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
