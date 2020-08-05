Eva Bertha Bissonnette, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Hospice Home Care in Little Rock. She was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana, on March 15, 1935 to Jean Pierre Fontenot and Marie Ada Vidrine Fontenot.
She is survived by her husband Byron Harold Bissonnette and her two sons; Harold Steven Bissonnette (wife, Anne McCarthy Bissonnette) and Wendell Keith Bissonnette (wife, Jody Thibodeaux Bissonnette). She had four grandchildren; Holly Michelle Bissonnette Schwartz, Blythe Ariel Bissonnette, Bradley Steven Bissonnette, and Christina Anne Bissonnette Adcock. She also had three great grandchildren; Marshall Reed Braud, Aaron James Braud and Briella Anne Adcock.
Eva had five sisters and one brother; Grace Demourelle Fontenot (deceased), Ethel Lee Dauzat (deceased), Emma Joy Falgout, Margaret Stapleton and Clifford Fontenot (deceased).
Byron and Eva moved to Heber Springs in November 2000 and she was active with several committees at St. Albert’s Catholic Church and volunteer work at Baptist Health Hospital. She worked as a Cost Analyst and Cost Engineering for many years. She also worked at the University of Arkansas.
Eva loved her family, St. Albert’s Catholic Church and her church family.
Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Albert’s Catholic Church in Heber Springs with Fr. Chanda Pillai officiating. There is a visitation from 5-7pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Heber Springs Funeral Home. The interment will be in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In leu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Albert’s Catholic Church 21 Park Rd. Heber Springs, AR 72543 or to your favorite charity.
