Floyd Hayes, born August 10, 1933, left this earthly home to dwell in the house of the Lord forever on December 29, 2020. He transitioned peacefully from his daughter’s home.
Floyd and Jean married in 1981 and later enjoyed retirement in Heber Springs, Ark. where he was a very active participant in his community: Friends of the Library, Clayburn County Cares, a past president of the Lions Club, and a member of Heber Springs First United Methodist Church. Floyd was a very compassionate man and had many loving friends along the way, including those at Lutheran Village Senior Residence in Memphis, where he lived these past few years.
Floyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Marie Anderson Hayes (2015), his parents, four brothers, and grandson Joey Burnette. He is survived by daughter Cindy Hayes Burnette (Tony), son Scott Hayes (Kelly), stepdaughter, Neva Gadsden (Richard), and stepson Rick Anderson. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Dillon Burnette, Kasey Hayes Hunter, Samantha Hayes, Richard Gadsden III, and Jennifer Anderson.
Thanks to the caring community of Crossroads Hospice.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Scenic Hills United Methodist Church, 2847 Pembroke Rd, Memphis, TN 38128.
