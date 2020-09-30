Freeda Imojean Cothren (Verser), 89, owner of the Colonial Motor Inn, passed away at home on September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Gly Cothren and her son, Steven Cothren.
She was born on March 1, 1931 in Miller, Arkansas to William Ernest Verser and Blanche (Files) Verser and was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Ebba Gail Brown of Bonita, California; her son, Howard Bruce Cothren (Dee) of Tumbling Shoals, and daughter-in-law, Marlene Cothren of Chula Vista, California. Also left to cherish the memory of their grandmother are grandchildren, Gabriel Brown (Kim), Joel Cothren (Anne), Jessica Brown (Jared), Jared Cothren (Larinna), Jake Cothren (Monica), Sarah Cothren, and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Norma Bailey.
Freeda is a member of the First Baptist Church of Heber Springs. As a child, she attended Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at the age of 15.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 201 N. 4th Street, Heber Springs, Arkansas, and funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Shiloh Crossroads Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jared Cothren, Jake Cothren, Jared Muscat, Dennis Harmon, John Bailey, and Jamie Morton.
Honorary Pallbearers are Woody Cothren, Van Cothren, Terry Lynn, John Morton.
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc
