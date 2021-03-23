Freida B. Clark of Drasco, Arkansas passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on February 21, 2021.
She was born November 20, 1943 in Delhi, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Connie Clark and her parents, Pony and MayDelle Carr in addition to her in-laws, Louie and Ruby Clark.
Left to Cherish her memory are her daughters, Alicia Clark and Mandy (Marty) Clark-Russell in addition to her special niece, Teri (Hiram) Garza. She has two grandsons, Patrick Sharp and Aaron Archer and two great-grandchildren: Avory and Jordan Sharp. Freida has one sister, Debbie (Douglas) McDonald and several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Neccie McMurray. In addition to her family, she leaves behind countless students that she referred to as her “kids.”
Mrs. Clark began her life-long passion of teaching at Concord High School upon graduation from Arkansas College. She remained at Concord High School her entire teaching career. There is no way of counting the number of students she has impacted during her 41 years of teaching. She was a devoted Concord Pirate her entire life.
Visitation was held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Olmstead Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Services were held at Drasco General Baptist Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery. Brother Terry Mote officiated the services.
